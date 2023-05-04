ADVERTISEMENT

Sandalwood theft: Seven punished with ₹1,00,000 compounding fine

May 04, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Seven persons involved in sandalwood theft from a government site under dispute near Periyanaickenpalayam were punished with a compounding fine of ₹1,00,000 by the Forest Department.

Acting on information, a team under the directions of Range Officer of Periyanaickenpalayam registered a case and produced the accused before the District Forest Officer, with the four chopped portions of sandalwood.

A fine amount of ₹25,000 each was imposed on Thirumalaisamy (53) of Ammakulam and Gunaseelan (40) of Naickenpalayam, the brains behind the crime.

Each of the other five persons who had assisted in the crime was directed to pay fine of ₹10,000 each. They were Sudhakar (33), Saravanan (33), Ramesh (28), Govindasamy (43), and Ilavarasan (30), all belonging to Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US