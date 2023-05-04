HamberMenu
Sandalwood theft: Seven punished with ₹1,00,000 compounding fine

May 04, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Seven persons involved in sandalwood theft from a government site under dispute near Periyanaickenpalayam were punished with a compounding fine of ₹1,00,000 by the Forest Department.

Acting on information, a team under the directions of Range Officer of Periyanaickenpalayam registered a case and produced the accused before the District Forest Officer, with the four chopped portions of sandalwood.

A fine amount of ₹25,000 each was imposed on Thirumalaisamy (53) of Ammakulam and Gunaseelan (40) of Naickenpalayam, the brains behind the crime.

Each of the other five persons who had assisted in the crime was directed to pay fine of ₹10,000 each. They were Sudhakar (33), Saravanan (33), Ramesh (28), Govindasamy (43), and Ilavarasan (30), all belonging to Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore city.

