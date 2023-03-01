HamberMenu
Sandalwood smuggler behind forest fire in Akkamalai Grass Hills

March 01, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A man who was arrested on Monday by forest personnel in Pollachi in possession of sandalwood he had allegedly smuggled from Marayur in Kerala had caused a massive fire that had swept through Akkamalai Grass Hills in Valparai forest range in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) a few days ago, reportedly to divert the attention of patrol teams, the Forest Department has established.

A special team of foresters and anti-poaching watchers led by G. Venkatesh, Forest Range Officer, had, after inspecting the fire occurrence area, suspected the cause to be man made.

The offender, K. Rajiv Ghandhi (42) of Sinna selam in Kallakurichi district, had admitted to have caused the fire on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala inter-State border, to freely smuggle the sandalwood logs without any hindrance from Kerela-Marayur to Pollachi, a Forest Department communication said.

A case was booked against him and judicial procedures were under progress

