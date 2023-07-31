HamberMenu
Sand lorry owners seek reduction in M-sand price in Salem

July 31, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Salem District United Sand Lorry Owners’ Association at the Collectorate on Monday.

Members of Salem District United Sand Lorry Owners’ Association at the Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Salem District United Sand Lorry Owners’ Association has urged the State Government to reduce the price of M-sand.

On Monday, the sand lorry owners, led by association secretary M. Kannaiyan, visited the Collectorate and submitted a petition to Collector S. Karmegam.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Kannaiyan said that 2,500 sand lorries and 1,000 mini trucks are being operated to transport sand and M-sand to the customers in the district. Three weeks ago, the crusher units went on strike, and the crushers were not functioning for 10 days.

Meanwhile, on July 24, without any prior announcement, the crushers increased the price of one unit of M-sand to ₹3,500 from ₹2,800. Similarly, the price of other construction materials, like jelly stones, also increased.

Due to this, construction works were affected in the district. Compared to the price of M-sand in Salem, the price is ₹1,000 less in Karur district. The production cost is equal across the State, but there is a difference in price. Due to the price hike, sand lorries, drivers, and construction workers are affected.

Through government officials, retail sellers are allegedly being threatened. In quarries, allegedly adulterated M-sand is loaded, which affects the customers. “So, we urge the State Government and the district administration to look into the matter, prevent adulteration from taking place in quarries, and control the price of construction materials,” Mr. Kannaiyan added.

