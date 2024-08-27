Sand and M Sand Lorry owners staged a hunger strike in Salem

The Tamil Nadu Sand and M Sand Lorry Owners Coordinate Welfare Federation organised a one-day hunger strike at Fort Maidan in Salem on Tuesday, pressing for various demands related to sand quarries.

The federation urged the government to open new sand quarries to ensure a steady supply for lorries, and to take control of M Sand sales to prevent alleged misappropriations by private players. They also called for measures to guarantee good quality M Sand at affordable rates, to curb illegal transportation of M Sand, and to stop overpricing of gravel.

Speaking to reporters, federation president R. Panneerselvam claimed that approximately 10,000 vehicles from Tamil Nadu are allegedly involved in smuggling sand to Kerala and Karnataka daily. He attributed the closure of 26 sand quarries in the state over the past 11 months to internal conflicts among ruling party members over quarry management. The closure has reportedly left thousands of lorry owners and drivers struggling for their livelihood, alongside construction workers and engineers facing unemployment.

Mr. Panneerselvam also raised concerns about the poor quality of M Sand and P Sand currently available in the market. He demanded that the closed quarries be reopened without further delay and warned that if the government fails to meet their demands, lorry owners would stage a major protest at the Chennai secretariat.

The hunger strike saw participation from over 500 lorry owners and drivers.