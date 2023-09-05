Sanatana dharma topic is to divert the attention of the people, says Edappadi Palaniswami

September 05, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s recent remark on Sanatana dharma is aimed at diverting the attention of the people from the failures of the DMK, alleged AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday in Coimbatore.

Interacting with journalists at the Coimbatore airport, he charged that law and order had deteriorated in Tamil Nadu with the State having witnessed nine murders on Monday. Referring to the murder of four members of a family in Tiruppur district by intoxicated men, he charged narcotic substances were freely available to youth. Price rise, property tax hike and electricity tariff increase were affecting the people. Hence, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin had started a debate on eradication of Sanatana dharma, he claimed.

He questioned the DMK over eradicating Sanatana dharma and recalled that it was only the DMK that voted against the Presidential nominees Ram Nath Kovind and Droupadi Murmu who belonged to the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribe respectively. Having voted against candidates from the scheduled communities, the DMK had no moral right to speak about eradicating Sanatana dharma.

He charged that former Speaker P. Dhanapal, who belonged to the Scheduled Caste, was humiliated on the floor of the Legislative Assembly, when the Governor asked Edappadi K. Palaniswami to prove his majority in 2017.

He also flayed Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin and charged that except for being the son of M.K. Stalin and grandson of late M. Karunanidhi, he had no other qualification. He wanted to know whether the rank and file in the DMK could rise to the party leadership as it was in the AIADMK. DMK was nothing but a corporate company and was practising dynasty politics , he said.

Contending that the AIADMK was a political party beyond religion and caste, he wanted to know from the Chief Minister who “boasts himself as the super Chief Minister of all CMs” what the DMK government had achieved in the last two years except borrow ₹2,75,000 crore. He said that in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the electorate of Tamil Nadu would give a fitting reply to the DMK for its most inefficient governance and financial indiscipline.

Mr. Palaniswami later offered his condolences to AIADMK Coimbatore Urban District secretary and MLA Amman K. Arjunan over the demise of his son A. Gopalakrishnan, joint secretary of the party’s IT wing.

