September 16, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - Coimbatore

Samskrita Bharati will issue certificates on Sunday to 225 students who have completed Sanskrit course. C.A.S. Naresh Babu, Chief Financial Office of Kovai Medical Center Hospital, will distribute the certificates, and Suvish Babu, Samskrita Bharati, co-ordinator for southern region, will deliver the keynote address. For details on admissions, contact: 94892-81557 or 94873-41306.