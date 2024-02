February 23, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Samskrita Bharathi opens admission for its free Sanskrit correspondence course. Candidates aged above 13 are eligible to join and no prior Sanskrit knowledge is needed. Exams will be held in January and July. Contact classes will be held on Sundays. In addition, free spoken Sanskrit classes will be held at Raja Street, Saibaba Temple, Ramanathapuram, and Vadavalli from March 1 to 10, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. For details, contact: 9489281557, 9487341306.