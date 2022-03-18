Samples collected from carcass of elephant found near Thadagam

The Forest Department, on Friday, collected biological samples from the carcass of a male elephant found in a reserve forest area near Thadagam in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

Officials from the Coimbatore Forest Division said that the samples were collected on Thursday as the tusker was initially suspected to have contracted anthrax. Veterinary Assistant Surgeon of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve K. Rajesh Kumar collected the blood smear samples.

However, the preliminary test results returned negative for anthrax, officials said.

Following this, Mr. Rajesh Kumar along with Regional Joint Director of Department of Animal Husbandry R. Perumalsamy, Assistant Conservator of Forests M. Senthil Kumar and Coimbatore Forest Range Officer R. Arun Kumar inspected the spot near the Sálim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History where the carcass was found.

The carcass was lifted using an earth mover and it was found that the elephant had a cut injury between its front legs, which might have been caused by the tusk of another elephant during a fight, officials said. Aged around 30 years, the tusker is suspected to have died five days prior to the discovery of its carcass.

The samples have been sent to Chennai for laboratory testing to confirm once more that it did not die of anthrax, according to the officials. The results are expected in 48 hours, till which the carcass will not be autopsied.