Sampath Nagar park in Erode to be given facelift

February 22, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The City Corporation has decided to renovate a park located in Sampath Nagar, Ward 29, which has remained closed for several years due to poor maintenance.

The park was established 10 years ago and was once a popular recreation spot among residents and children in the area. However, poor maintenance led to the park falling into disrepair and caused residents to stop visiting the park. In response to residents’ concerns, the civic body, in its recent council meeting, decided to renovate the park by replacing the damaged chairs and play materials, painting the walls, and providing drinking water. The renovation will be carried out at a cost of ₹8.60 lakh, and a tender will be floated soon.

