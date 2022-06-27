Sam Manekshaw’s death anniversary observed  

The 14 th death anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was observed on Monday at Wellington Military Station, Coonoor.

“Wreaths were laid at the final resting place of the revered soldier at Parsi Zoroastrian Cemetery in Udhagamandalam on behalf of the Three Services Chiefs, Southern Army Commander and General Officer Commanding Dakshin Bharat Area. The senior most General Officer of the Wellington Station Lieutenant General S Mohan, Commandant, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and Station Commander, Wellington also laid wreaths and paid their respects,” a press release said.

Manekshaw was the first Indian army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and took over as Chief of Army Staff on January 8, 1969. “Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw had settled down at Wellington after active service. His association with the station goes back to the time when he was Commandant of Defence Service Staff College. He shared a special bond with the Nilgiris and was equally endearing to the local population. A man with unflinching moral courage and exemplary leadership qualities, his life would always remain a source of inspiration to the armed forces and the Nation,” the press release added.