Sambar deer released at Siruvani foothills

Two adult male and three female adult sambar deer were captured from the VOC Park Zoo and released at the foothills of Siruvani by the Forest Department on Thursday.

After the Central Zoological Authority denied permission to run the zoo, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden ordered the scheduled animals to be released into the forest.

As part of the drive, in May the spotted deer were relocated, after which their faecal pellets were sent to the AIWC Vandalur laboratory, which certified that the sambar deer were free from infections. On Thursday, the five deer were taken in a Corporation mini lorry and under the supervision of the District Forest Officer, the Forest staff released them at the foothills of the Siruvani near the Filter House. The operation lasted from 8 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

A committee has been constituted to monitor the health condition of the sambar deer by monitoring their food and water intake.

