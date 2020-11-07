Sambar deer killed in accident at Aliyar

Coimbatore

A sambar deer (Rusa unicolor) was killed after it was hit by a speeding car at Aliyar on Pollachi – Valparai Road on Friday.

Officials with the Pollachi forest range said that a female deer aged around two-and-a-half-years was killed after it was hit by the car driven by S. Manikandan, a resident of Rottikadai near Valparai. The accident took place around 4.30 p.m. when Manikandan was heading to Valparai. The Forest Department slapped a fine of ₹ 25,000 on Manikandan in connection with the roadkill.

