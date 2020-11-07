Coimbatore

Sambar deer killed in accident at Aliyar

A sambar deer (Rusa unicolor) was killed after it was hit by a speeding car at Aliyar on Pollachi – Valparai Road on Friday.

Officials with the Pollachi forest range said that a female deer aged around two-and-a-half-years was killed after it was hit by the car driven by S. Manikandan, a resident of Rottikadai near Valparai. The accident took place around 4.30 p.m. when Manikandan was heading to Valparai. The Forest Department slapped a fine of ₹ 25,000 on Manikandan in connection with the roadkill.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 7, 2020 12:57:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/sambar-deer-killed-in-accident-at-aliyar/article33044156.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY