Samathuvapurams in Coimbatore to get infrastructure at ₹92.93 lakh

January 06, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Samathuvapurams at four locations in the district - Madukkarai, Kinathukadavu, Anamalai, and SS Kulam - will get basic infrastructure such as libraries, roads, street lights, and drinking water supply at ₹ 92.93 lakh.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran inspected the samathuvapuram at Chettipalayam recently. A press release from the district administration said of the 43 infrastructure works, 37 were completed at ₹27.18 lakh. About 10 hosues at Madukkarai and Kinathukadavu were under renovation at ₹1.18 crore. Apart from these, maintenance and repair works were on at a total cost of ₹1.60 crore for 321 houses. Of these, works worth ₹1.52 crore for 305 houses were completed, the release said.

The samathuvapurams came up when former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was in power. These samathuvapurams have libraries, play areas, PDS outlets, and community hall. Renovation, repair, and infrastructure development works have been taken up at four samathuvapurams in the district under phase one.

