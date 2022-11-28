Samathuvapuram residents in Tiruppur raise concerns about road works

November 28, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Residents of Thanthai Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapuram at Neruperichal in Tiruppur Corporation have raised concerns about the quality of the ongoing road laying works in their locality.

S.D. Kanagasabapathi, a resident of the Samathuvapuram, said more than 300 people lived in the area that was established in 1999 with 100 households. Roads were laid when the layout was formed and the conditions were good.

The roads were dug for laying underground drainage in the area. Recently, the works were completed. The government sanctioned new road project in all 16 streets in the Samathuvapuram with the panchayat union funds.

Instead of making a layer using sand on the sides of the road, the workers used soil mixed with garbage and plastic, Mr. Kanagasabapathi alleged. He also said that loads of sand dug while carrying out the UGD works were allegedly smuggled.

During the weekly grievances redress meeting at the Collectorate on Monday, the residents of Samathuvapuram gave a petition to District Revenue Officer (DRO) T.P. Jaibeam seeking the intervention of the district administration. The DRO directed the Block Development Officer to look into the issue.

Denying any flaw in the road works, Ward 4 Councillor R. Muthusamy said the works were being carried out as per the norms. The Collector visited the place two months ago and the Block Development Officer was monitoring the works, he added.

The DRO also received 609 petitions pertaining to various grievances during the meeting on Monday.