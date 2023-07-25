Samathuvapuram residents demand house patta

July 25, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

Residents of Periyar Memorial Samathuvapuram petitioned the District Collector seeking house patta for the Samathuvarapuram houses at Kuppam in Kaatinayakanapalli panchayat on Tuesday.

The residents of the 100 houses of Samathuvarpuram that was built and handed over in 2006 to the beneficiaries arrived here at the Collectorate demanding pattas for the houses.

Samathuvapuram project with 100 houses was handed over to the beneficiaries in 2006, when the DMK government came to power. The houses were also given additional funds for repairs and renovation works.

The residents, however, feel constrained by lack of house pattas. According to the residents, the houses were given for possession in 2006, but it was close to 18 years now and the children were of marriageable age. The houses need to be expanded and divided among children but that cannot be done unless the house pattas are produced, was the common refrain among the petitioning residents.

According to the administration, the grant of house pattas has been delayed because the land on which the Samathuvarapuram was constructed was a grazing porampoke and the government was unable to issue pattas on its own. The government needed to approach the court for permission to issue pattas. This agitated the residents, who pointed out that it was not their fault that the land was grazing porampoke on which the Samathuvapuram was built.

According to the protesters, who met the Personal assistant to the Collector, the residents were asked to wait for a month before the administration arrived at a solution.