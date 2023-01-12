ADVERTISEMENT

Samathuva pongal to be organised in all village panchayats in Dharmapuri

January 12, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

All the village panchayats will organise Samathuva Pongal on Friday to ring in Pongal celebrations here in the district.

According to the administration, the community festivities will be organised by all the panchayats with the participation of all the elected local body representatives and the community.

The celebrations will recognise the service rendered by sanitation workers and overhead tank cleaners, Collector Shanthi said, urging the panchayat heads to ensure the celebrations are organised in the spirit of togetherness.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US