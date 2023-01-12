Samathuva pongal to be organised in all village panchayats in Dharmapuri

January 12, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

All the village panchayats will organise Samathuva Pongal on Friday to ring in Pongal celebrations here in the district.

According to the administration, the community festivities will be organised by all the panchayats with the participation of all the elected local body representatives and the community.

The celebrations will recognise the service rendered by sanitation workers and overhead tank cleaners, Collector Shanthi said, urging the panchayat heads to ensure the celebrations are organised in the spirit of togetherness.