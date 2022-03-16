Salt, mineral licks placed for animals in ATR

Forest Department staff placing salt licks within the limits of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve on Wednesday.

The Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) authorities have placed salt and mineral licks for animals in view of the summer season.

The Forest Department has also started filling water in troughs for animals apart from placing salt and mineral licks close to them.

Salt and mineral licks were placed in the four forest ranges of ATR in consultation with veterinarians. The pieces will supplement the mineral needs of animals and improve their immunity.

According to Forest Department officials, each salt and mineral lick weighs around 2 kg. While elephants often crush the blocks and eat them, animals such as deer, gaur, tiger and leopard licks them. Small pieces and fragments of crushed blocks are also consumed by small animals and birds.

Ulandy forest range officer A. Kasilingam said that salt and mineral licks have been placed at 25 locations in the forest range. They were placed near waterholes and troughs so that animals can easily find them, said Mr. Kasilingam.