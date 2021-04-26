Salons, beauty parlours seek relaxation

With new restrictions enforced from Monday members of Hairdressers Workers’ Welfare Association and Association of Professional Beauticians have urged the district administration to relax norms to re-open their shops.

In a petition submitted by L. Nagarajan, Urban District president, Hairdressers Workers Welfare Association, to the district administration on Monday, members said that their livelihood was completely affected for six months due to the lockdown last year. They said that the State government’s assistance of ₹ 2,000 was provided only to a few members.

Members of Association of Professional Beautifications in their petition said that they were affected largely due to the pandemic last year and they did not receive any assistance from the government. “Closure of shops curtailed our livelihood and we would be unable to fulfil our basic needs and also repay the loans”, they said. Its district president T. Maheswari said that they are adhering to all the norms as laid down by the government and wanted permission to re-open their shops.

In Salem, hair stylists demanded measures to let them operate their business.

In a petition to the district administration, the members of Salem zone hair stylists and unorganised sector construction workers association said that barber shops were closed during the first lockdown and their livelihood were severely affected.

The petitioners also said that many in their organisation have not received ₹2,000 relief announced by the State government.