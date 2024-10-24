Salim Ali trophy competitions

The Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) will conduct the Salim Ali Trophy competition for Nature Awareness on Sunday, 27th October, at the G.D. Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore. The competition will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

SACON has been hosting the competition for over two decades, with participation from more than 50 schools in Coimbatore and nearby districts. The competitions will be held in various categories including elocution, essay and poetry writing (in both English and Tamil), model making, painting, and nature quiz. One unique competition in this event is the bird watching or spot the bird competition, which aims to identify the young bird watcher of the year. The main theme for this year is “Waste to Wealth - Environmental Consciousness & Sustainable Innovations.” However, the specific topics for the competitions will be revealed on the spot to test the spontaneity, real knowledge, and skill of the students.

A team of judges will visit the participating schools and evaluate their efforts for the title. The first three positions in each of the competitions will fetch points for the school, and the school with the highest tally will become the Champion of the year.

Further details are available on the SACON website.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.