GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Salim Ali trophy competitions

Published - October 24, 2024 05:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) will conduct the Salim Ali Trophy competition for Nature Awareness on Sunday, 27th October, at the G.D. Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore. The competition will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SACON has been hosting the competition for over two decades, with participation from more than 50 schools in Coimbatore and nearby districts. The competitions will be held in various categories including elocution, essay and poetry writing (in both English and Tamil), model making, painting, and nature quiz. One unique competition in this event is the bird watching or spot the bird competition, which aims to identify the young bird watcher of the year. The main theme for this year is “Waste to Wealth - Environmental Consciousness & Sustainable Innovations.” However, the specific topics for the competitions will be revealed on the spot to test the spontaneity, real knowledge, and skill of the students.

A team of judges will visit the participating schools and evaluate their efforts for the title. The first three positions in each of the competitions will fetch points for the school, and the school with the highest tally will become the Champion of the year. 

Further details are available on the SACON website.

Published - October 24, 2024 05:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.