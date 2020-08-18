Sales pick up at Gani market as traders arrive from other districts

Erode

18 August 2020 22:49 IST

Three months after the E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani Market) was reopened, issue of instant e-pass to applicants led to traders from other districts arriving at the market here on Tuesday.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the market with 1,000-odd weekly and daily shops selling garments were closed on March 16 and reopened on May 22. However, due to restrictions on inter-district vehicle movement and traders unable to get e-pass, sales at the market was very poor in the past three months.

Shops at the weekly market start functioning from Monday evening to Tuesday night are thronged by traders who place bulk orders and sell the products in other districts. On Tuesday, business transactions picked up as traders started arriving right from the morning and placed orders. “Almost six months, we did not come to the market due to the lockdown”, said V. Murugesan from Madurai.

Advertising

Advertising

S. Sakthivel, secretary, Erode Gani Market Weekly Textile Traders’ Association, told The Hindu that they had lost their business completely in the past six months and added that easing of travel restrictions have given hope for them. “We expect good orders for Deepavali in the next two months”, he added.

Since business transactions picked up, loadmen, vehicle operators and tea shop owners also heaved a sigh of relief and expect improved business in the coming days.