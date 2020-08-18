Sales pick up at Gani market as traders arrive from other districts

Three months after the E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani Market) was reopened, issue of instant e-pass to applicants led to traders from other districts arriving at the market here on Tuesday.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the market with 1,000-odd weekly and daily shops selling garments were closed on March 16 and reopened on May 22. However, due to restrictions on inter-district vehicle movement and traders unable to get e-pass, sales at the market was very poor in the past three months.
Shops at the weekly market start functioning from Monday evening to Tuesday night are thronged by traders who place bulk orders and sell the products in other districts. On Tuesday, business transactions picked up as traders started arriving right from the morning and placed orders. “Almost six months, we did not come to the market due to the lockdown”, said V. Murugesan from Madurai.
S. Sakthivel, secretary, Erode Gani Market Weekly Textile Traders’ Association, told The Hindu that they had lost their business completely in the past six months and added that easing of travel restrictions have given hope for them. “We expect good orders for Deepavali in the next two months”, he added.
Since business transactions picked up, loadmen, vehicle operators and tea shop owners also heaved a sigh of relief and expect improved business in the coming days.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath