ADVERTISEMENT

Sales improve at textile markets in Erode ahead of Pongal festival

January 03, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Sales at the retail textile shops in Erode is improving in view of Pongal festival. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Ahead of the Pongal festival on January 15 and 16, business at the weekly textile shops in the city has been improving with retailers from other States turning up in significant numbers for purchase here on Tuesday.

Over 3,000 shops selling textile materials function at various places in the city, including E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani Market) at Panneerselvam Park, where wholesale and retail sales are undertaken.

While over 2,000 shops function on all days, over 720 shops function from Monday evening to Tuesday night during which traders and retailers from other States purchase in bulk quantities.

After Deepavali, the market witnessed low sales due to incessant rain. Retail sales improved for Christmas, but wholesale sales continued to be low.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Members of Erode Gani Market Weekly Textile Traders Associations said sales volume was good on Tuesday as traders from Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh purchased textile products. “While the volume of retail sales was 45%, wholesale was 40%,” they said and added that common people also turned up to purchase products for the Pongal festival.

Traders expect good business till Pongal after which sales volume is expected to be low till April. They said their budget expectations were high and wanted no new taxes levied on textile products.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US