Sales improve at textile markets in Erode ahead of Pongal festival

January 03, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - ERODE

Ahead of the Pongal festival on January 15 and 16, business at the weekly textile shops in the city has been improving with retailers from other States turning up in significant numbers for purchase here on Tuesday.

Over 3,000 shops selling textile materials function at various places in the city, including E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani Market) at Panneerselvam Park, where wholesale and retail sales are undertaken.

While over 2,000 shops function on all days, over 720 shops function from Monday evening to Tuesday night during which traders and retailers from other States purchase in bulk quantities.

After Deepavali, the market witnessed low sales due to incessant rain. Retail sales improved for Christmas, but wholesale sales continued to be low.

Members of Erode Gani Market Weekly Textile Traders Associations said sales volume was good on Tuesday as traders from Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh purchased textile products. “While the volume of retail sales was 45%, wholesale was 40%,” they said and added that common people also turned up to purchase products for the Pongal festival.

Traders expect good business till Pongal after which sales volume is expected to be low till April. They said their budget expectations were high and wanted no new taxes levied on textile products.