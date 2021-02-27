Sales counter for Toda handicrafts to come up near Ninth Mile

The construction of a counter to sell handicrafts made by members of local Adivasi communities began recently at the Pagalkodu Mund Eco-Development Committee (EDC).
President of the EDC Northay Kuttan, a member of the indigenous Toda community, said the sales counter would not only sell handicrafts made by the Todas and other Adivasi communities in the Nilgiris, but also sell products unique to the Nilgiris district. The construction of the counter was inaugurated by District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division) Guru Swamy Dabbala.
Mr. Kuttan said “As many people visit the Ninth Mile Shooting Medu, which is managed by the Pagalkodu Mund EDC, having a sales counter nearby will hopefully drive demand for local Adivasi handicrafts and for other products made in the Nilgiris. Adivasis can sell the products through the sales counter without having to go through any middle men”.
The Pagalkodu Mund EDC has also started a nursery for native Shola tree species, and plans to raise more than 7,000 saplings of native species. The launch of the construction work for the sales counter was marked by the planting of 40 native Shola trees in the nursery.
Training in weaving
Forty women from nearby Toda hamlets will be trained in knitting and weaving. Once trained, they would stitch uniforms for school children and the staff at the EDC.
“This will hopefully lead them to taking up tailoring and embroidery as a profession in the long-run,” said Mr. Northay Kuttan.
