Salem Mayor urges people to avoid dumping plastics in sewage channels

The Hindu Bureau
October 07, 2022 19:13 IST

Mayor A. Ramachandran at a meeting with officials on north-east monsoon preparedness in Salem on Friday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mayor A. Ramachandran on Friday urged the public to avoid dumping plastics in water bodies and sewage channels.

He convened a monsoon-preparedness meeting at the Corporation office on Friday and discussed with Commissioner T. Christuraj and officials the strengthening the banks of stormwater canals and water bodies, measures to prevent waterlogging and shifting of people residing in low-level areas, clearing stagnant water, closing pits dug for underground drainage, and barricading places where works are in progress.

According to the officials, out of the targeted 29 km of channels and water bodies, 27 km were desilted, and more than 43,000 small bridges were repaired, with work on the remaining bridges continuing.

Mr. Ramachandran said the officials should be on their toes during the monsoon period and attend to the complaints from the public. He urged people to refrain from dumping plastics in the water bodies and channels. Plastic waste would affect flow of rainwater and it would inturn lead to waterlogging in low-level areas, he said.

