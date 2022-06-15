Salem Corporation to buy 75 LCV vehicles for waste collection

To improve door-to-door garbage collection, the city Corporation is planning to buy 75 new Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) at a cost of Rs. 5.40 crore and four compactor vehicles at a cost of Rs. 1.98 crore.

Salem Corporation is spread over 91.34 sq. km. and divided into four zones: Kondalampatti, Ammapet, Suramangalam, and Hasthampatti, and has 60 wards. The population of Salem Corporation is 9,66,191 as per Corporation data and has 2.38 lakh residences, 25,457 commercial buildings, eight daily markets, two bus stands, a railway division, and a government hospital. Per day, one lakh people from other districts come to Salem district for various works. Per day, 550 tonnes of solid waste are generated by Salem Corporation.

The solid waste is segregated and wet waste is sent to micro composting centres for manufacturing organic manure, and the remaining waste is dumped at Chettichavadi. During the period of 2017-2020, the Salem Corporation bought 179 battery-operated vehicles for solid waste management. But now these vehicles are dumped at various places. As the number of garbage collecting vehicles reduced, the collection of garbage hit the Corporation.

Considering this, the Salem Corporation decided to buy new vehicles for garbage collection. For primary collection, the Corporation has 141 LCVs. For the replacement of 179 battery operated vehicles, Corporation plans to buy 58 new LCVs and additionally Corporation plans to buy 17 LVCs (total 75 LVCs). The Corporation also decided to replace four compactor vehicles that were bought ten years ago and are unable to be used now at a cost of Rs. 1.98 crore.

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj said our primary target is collecting garbage from every household and on the spot it should be segregated as degradable and non-degradable. For this purpose, we have decided to buy 1,000 HDPE bins. Every ward would get around four LCVs. We were able to buy one LVC for 1,200 households. Based on the availability of funds, we would buy more vehicles in the future, Mr. Christuraj added.