Salem youth attains top rank in CA examination

01 February 2021 22:25 IST

A. Essakiraj (23) from Kannankuruchi has attained top rank in the recently held Chartered Accountants final examination at the national level.

A. Essakiraj scored 553 out of 800 marks and attained 69%. Mr .Essakiraj said that he is extremely elated about the achievement. “I did hope for better marks but never did I dream of attaining the top rank in the country. I am extremely elated about the achievement”, he said.

Mr. Essakiraj’s father M. Arumugham works in a private firm and his mother A. Gomathi is a homemaker. He said that he underwent coaching for about one-and-a- half years for the examinations. Essakiraj said that he initially went for training at a private coaching centre in Chennai before the pandemic and later self-prepared for the examinations. He said that he is yet to decided about his next move.

