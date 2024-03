March 30, 2024 06:08 am | Updated 06:08 am IST - Salem

Due to engineering works being carried out at Baiyyappanahalli (in Bengaluru) railway yard, a pair of train services will be cancelled for five days.

The Salem-Yesvantpur (train no. 16212) (via Dharmapuri, Hosur), scheduled to leave Salem Junction at 5.20 a.m., will be cancelled from April 1 to 5.

The Yesvantpur-Salem (train no. 16211) (via Hosur, Dharmapuri), scheduled to leave Yesvantpur at 3.55 p.m., will be cancelled from April 2 to 6.