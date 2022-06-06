Salem wins Eat Right Challenge, bags 9th rank

June 06, 2022 17:51 IST

Salem district won the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Eat Right Challenge. It ranked 9th in the country, while Tiruvallur district ranked 6th and Kancheepuram ranked 8th.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya would felicitate the top 75 winners of the Eat Right Challenge on World Food Safety Day on Tuesday in New Delhi.

The Eat Right Challenge is a competition among districts in the country to recognise their efforts in implementing various initiatives under Eat Right India. The FSSAI announced the challenge in June 2020, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the enrolling date was extended to January 2022. A total of 188 districts across the country enrolled in the challenge.

The challenge is meant to motivate states to improve performance and encourage others to join. The districts selected under five action areas include registration, licensing, surveillance and enforcement drive, capacity building and certification, Eat Right food environment, changing food choice and innovative activities. In this challenge, three districts from Tamil Nadu ranked in the top 10 districts. Salem district bagged the 9th rank.

Salem District Designated Officer for Food Safety department R. Kathiravan said out of five action areas, three are mandatory. They give a target to increase 20 % of the registration and licensing of Food Business Operators (FBOs) from existing.

Due to Covid-19, it was delayed but we were able to cross the target. In the surveillance category, we have taken samples and sent them for laboratory tests. We conducted six drives and took 100 samples each from sago, oil and jaggery manufacturers. Under the enforcement drive category, we have to take 12 samples of food items per month and we achieved it. In the capacity building category, we have to provide training for FBO and to upgrade them. We provided training for 4,500 FBOs, including 1,000 street vendors. We have to upload the photos of our works and the government will recheck our information, he added.