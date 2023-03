Salem – Virudhachalam – Salem trains to be speeded up from April 1

March 29, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - SALEM

The two pairs of Diesel Electric Multiple Units unreserved daily trains being operated between Salem and Virudhachalam will be speeded up from April 1 to reduce the running time by 15 minutes. A release from the Salem Railway Division said that Train No.06121 Virudhachalam – Salem Junction will leave Virudhachalam at 6.15 a.m. to reach Salem Junction at 9.05 a.m.; Train No.06122 Salem Junction – Virudhachalam will leave Salem Junction at 6.20 p.m. to reach Virudhachalam at 9.05 p.m. ; Train No.06896 Salem Junction – Virudhachalam will leave Salem Junction at 10.30 a.m. and reach Virudhachalam at 1.15 p.m. ,and Train No.06895 Virudhachalam - Salem Junction will leave Virudhachalam at 2.15 p.m. and reach Salem Junction at 5 p.m.