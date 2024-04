Salem – Virudhachalam DEMU passenger train to run up to Cuddalore Port junction

April 24, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - SALEM

The Railway Board has approved extension of the DEMU Passenger Trains running between Salem and Virudhachalam. The train will run up to and from Cuddalore Port Junction.

A press release from Salem Railway Division said Train No. 06122 Salem – Virudhachalam DEMU Passenger Train, leaving Salem Junction at 6.20 p.m., will run up to Cuddalore Port Junction with effect from May 2. Likewise, Train No.06121 Virudhachalam – Salem DEMU Passenger Train, leaving Cuddalore Port Junction at 5 a.m. will run from Cuddalore Port Junction with effect from May 3. The trains will stop at Virudhachalam, Uttangal Mangalam, Neyveli, Vadalur and Kurinjipadi.