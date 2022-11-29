Salem traders urge Commercial Tax Department not to impose fine in the name of ‘Test Purchase’

November 29, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu submitting petitions to Commercial Tax officials in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Traders on behalf of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangakalin Peramaippu and Salem Handloom Cloth Wholesale Merchants Association submitted petitions to the Commercial Tax Department urging officials not to impose fines in the name of ‘Test Purchase’.

More than 200 traders came to the Commercial Tax Department office at Hasthampatti on Tuesday. In the petitions, they alleged that they opposed the test purchase system at the time of its introduction. The officials bought goods from retail traders, citing it as a test purchase and fined them ₹20,000.

Small traders procured goods by paying taxes. But commercial tax officials purchased products from retailers and imposed fines, claiming that they had not issued invoices. This was severely affecting the livelihood of the small traders, they added.

