  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Portugal beats Uruguay 2-0, qualifies for round of 16

Salem traders urge Commercial Tax Department not to impose fine in the name of ‘Test Purchase’

November 29, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu submitting petitions to Commercial Tax officials in Salem on Tuesday.

Members of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu submitting petitions to Commercial Tax officials in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Traders on behalf of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangakalin Peramaippu and Salem Handloom Cloth Wholesale Merchants Association submitted petitions to the Commercial Tax Department urging officials not to impose fines in the name of ‘Test Purchase’.

More than 200 traders came to the Commercial Tax Department office at Hasthampatti on Tuesday. In the petitions, they alleged that they opposed the test purchase system at the time of its introduction. The officials bought goods from retail traders, citing it as a test purchase and fined them ₹20,000.

Small traders procured goods by paying taxes. But commercial tax officials purchased products from retailers and imposed fines, claiming that they had not issued invoices. This was severely affecting the livelihood of the small traders, they added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.