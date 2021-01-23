Salem Town Police Station ranked best in State

The Salem Town Police Station has been ranked the best in Tamil Nadu for the year 2019. Following audits in various levels, the station scored 5,558 marks in the assessment.

According to police officials, stations across the State were being assessed on about 20-25 areas and the Salem Town Police Station with Inspector B. Kumar scored top marks in the State. Senior police officials assessed and conducted audits at the Station.

Police officials here said the station was assessed in areas such as computerisation of files and cases, crime detection, arrests in POCSO cases, arrests and prevention of sale of prohibition items such as lottery tickets, drugs, conviction in cases, road safety, speedy disposal of cases, proper maintenance of records and others. The officials said there would be negative marks as well if any official at the station had faced suspension or any disciplinary action.

Deputy Police Commissioner M. Chandrashekaran said the station had performed well in various areas and its success would inspire other stations here. The Inspector of the Station is expected to be receive the trophy and certificates from the Chief Minister during Republic Day ceremony.