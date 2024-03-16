Salem to get 20 automated weather stations and 55 automatic rain gauges

March 16, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Salem

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi said that 20 automated weather stations and 55 automatic rain gauges are being set up in Salem district on behalf of the Revenue and Disaster Management department, and suitable land has been selected for the installation of 55 automatic rain gauges in 14 taluks, and the process of setting up the automated weather stations is underway.

Of 55 automatic rain gauges, eight are in Mettur taluk, five each at Vazhapadi, Gangavalli, and Kadaiyamapatti taluks, four each at Salem, Pethanaickenpalayam, Sankagiri, and Edappadi taluks, three each at Yercaud, Attur, and Omalur taluks, and two each at Salem West, Salem South, and Thalaivasal taluks. Likewise, 20 automated weather stations covering all 14 taluks will be set up across the district.

According to officials from the meteorological department, the initial phase of constructing 55 automatic rain gauges is complete. The gauge will include a rainfall measuring device, a sensor, and a solar panel to generate the necessary power. To safeguard this equipment, the concerned area Revenue Inspectors will be responsible for the gauges set up in rural areas. Whereas for the gauge installed at the Taluk office, the concerned taluk deputy tahsildar, and at the Block Development Office (BDO), the concerned block deputy BDO will be in charge of the gauge. The local police in the concerned area will also be informed about the gauge’s location to monitor it. As it is crucial information, the local authorities are instructed to fence the gauge-situated area, officials added.

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi said that setting up these automatic rain gauges and weather stations will enable the district disaster management unit to receive data instantly through satellites, which can then be sent to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Through IMD, weather-related information will be received accurately. Through this, in the future, disaster prevention and rescue work will be done quickly, Ms. Brindha Devi added.