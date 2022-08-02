Coimbatore

Salem-Tirupati package tour to begin on August 8

Staff Reporter Salem August 02, 2022 17:30 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 17:30 IST

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) announced package tour service between Salem and Tirupati from August 8 on a daily basis.

In a release, TTDC Managing Director Sandeep Nanduri said that following the success of the Chennai-Tirupati package tour, the TTDC decided to launch the service in other cities in the State. Based on the decision, a package tour service between Salem and Tirupati would commence on August 8. Passengers would get vegetarian food, air-conditioned bus service, and special darshan tickets. For adults, the ticket price would be ₹3,300 and for children aged between 4 and 10, it would be ₹3,000. Passengers should book tickets seven days in advance, Mr. Sandeep Nanduri added.

For details, the public may contact the Manager, Hotel Tamil Nadu, Salem through 04281-22335, 223334 or 91769-95823. They can also visit TTDC’s official website www.ttdconline.com and book tickets in advance, according to a release from Mr. Sandeep Nanduri.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Salem
tourism
Read more...