Salem-Tirupati package tour to begin on August 8

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) announced package tour service between Salem and Tirupati from August 8 on a daily basis.

In a release, TTDC Managing Director Sandeep Nanduri said that following the success of the Chennai-Tirupati package tour, the TTDC decided to launch the service in other cities in the State. Based on the decision, a package tour service between Salem and Tirupati would commence on August 8. Passengers would get vegetarian food, air-conditioned bus service, and special darshan tickets. For adults, the ticket price would be ₹3,300 and for children aged between 4 and 10, it would be ₹3,000. Passengers should book tickets seven days in advance, Mr. Sandeep Nanduri added.

For details, the public may contact the Manager, Hotel Tamil Nadu, Salem through 04281-22335, 223334 or 91769-95823. They can also visit TTDC’s official website www.ttdconline.com and book tickets in advance, according to a release from Mr. Sandeep Nanduri.


