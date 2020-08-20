Salem temple to livestream Chathurthi pujas

SALEM

20 August 2020 22:44 IST

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department will livestream the special pujas at Rajaganapathi temple as part of Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations on August 22.

According to officials, special arrangements have been made to livestream the pujas through their Facebook page and Youtube channel. Special abhishegams will be held between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m and ‘Thangakavasam’ alankaram will be done. The thirukalyanam that will be conducted on August 24 at 7 p.m will also be livestreamed.

The officials said special technical teams had been arranged for the purpose.