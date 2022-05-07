Salem targets to administer 1.20 lakh vaccines on Sunday

The Salem district administration aims to administer 1.20 lakh vaccines during the 29 th mega vaccination drive on Sunday. Health Minister Ma.Subramanian is expected to visit the camps here on Sunday.

District Collector S. Karmegham said in a release that among population above 12 years of age in the district, 92% has administered first dose of vaccine and 74% with second dose. As many as 27,99,723 persons have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 22,47,998 received second dose, 39,980 have received precaution dose in Salem.

According to officials, 5,240 camps including 675 camps in Salem Corporation limits would be set up on Sunday. As many as 19,500 personnel would be deployed.. The district has stock of 3,43,790 Covishield doses, Covaxin 1,63,390 doses and 59,560 Corbevax vaccine doses. As many as 2,36,659 persons aged above 12 years are yet to receive first dose and 5,60,887 second dose of COVID-19 vaccination, a release said.