Salem student ranks first under 7.5% reservation in MBBS rank list

July 16, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

A student from Salem has topped the rank list in the State under the 7.5% internal reservation for government school students in the MBBS/BDS ranking released on Sunday.

C.K. Kiruthika of Veeragoundanur near Pethanaickenpalayam and student of Salem Fort Government Girls Higher Secondary School, secured first place in the State under the 7.5% reservation for government school students. She scored 569 in the NEET. R. Archana of Seshanchavadi from the same school scored 537 marks and got sixth place in the State.

Ms. Kiruthika said that she stayed in the hostel and studied for the NEET exam. Following her top mark in the exams, the school teachers provided coaching for her. She scored 557 marks out of 600 in the Plus Two exams.

“I wrote the NEET exam without any fear. I wrote it like writing a school test. I want to study medicine at Madras Medical College (MMC) or at Stanley Medical College,” she said.

As per the rank list released on Sunday, under government quota, two students of a private school in Salem, S. Varun of Morur in Sankagiri, got third place by scoring 715 marks out of 720. And, S. Kaviyarasu of Gugai from the same school, got seventh place in the State by scoring 705 marks.

