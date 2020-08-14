Salem SP to receive CM’s medal

Salem

14 August 2020 23:14 IST

Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger will be awarded the Chief Minister’s gold medal for good public service. According to a release, Dr .Ganiger will receive the medal and cash prize of ₹25,000.

Six officers from the Salem City police will receive appreciation certificates for good service from the District Collector during Independence Day celebrations.

Advertising

Advertising

S. Ananth Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, B. Palaniammal, inspector, A. Sivanyagnam, sub-inspector, K. Madhesh, special sub-inspector, A. Kumar, head constable, and Revathi, section superintendent at the Salem Commissioner’s office will receive the certificates.

Six officers from the District Police will also receive certificates.