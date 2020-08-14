Coimbatore

Salem SP to receive CM’s medal

Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger will be awarded the Chief Minister’s gold medal for good public service. According to a release, Dr .Ganiger will receive the medal and cash prize of ₹25,000.

Six officers from the Salem City police will receive appreciation certificates for good service from the District Collector during Independence Day celebrations.

S. Ananth Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, B. Palaniammal, inspector, A. Sivanyagnam, sub-inspector, K. Madhesh, special sub-inspector, A. Kumar, head constable, and Revathi, section superintendent at the Salem Commissioner’s office will receive the certificates.

Six officers from the District Police will also receive certificates.

