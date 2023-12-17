Salem round up

December 17, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

Man murdered in Krishnagiri

A 25-year-old labourer was murdered by his wife’s paramour on Sunday. N. Durkesh, resident of Madhukurukki in Krishnagiri, confronted T. Nataraj (30), whom he learnt was having an affair with his wife D. Soniya (22), and warned him against pursuing it further. Early on Sunday, Nataraj went to Durkesh’s house with a relative Madhu (22) and hacked him to death. Berigai police rushed to the spot and sent Durkesh’s body to the Krishnagiri government hospital for post mortem. The police have registered a case and arrested Nataraj, Madhu, and Soniya on Sunday evening.

TTE on the run after misbehaving with passenger in Salem

A Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) on the Bengaluru-Kanniyakumari Express is on the run after allegedly misbehaving with a 19-year old nursing student on Friday. The student was travelling home to Kerala to attend a funeral when, at Tirupathur, the TTE examined her ticket and found she was travelling in a reserved coach with a general compartment ticket. When he asked her to pay a fine, she explained her situation, upon which the TTE took her to another coach and allegedly misbehaved with her. After she raised an alarm, the TTE jumped off the train at Salem Junction. After reaching home, the student lodged a complaint with Salem Railway Police online. The police have registered a case and a search is on for the TTE.

Inflow into Mettur dam in Salem reduces

On Sunday, Mettur dam’s water level stood at 70.30 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 32.72 TMC against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam reduced to 1,978 cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 2,753 cusecs.

Video of people cooking tortoise meat goes viral in Erode

A video circulated on social media on Sunday in Erode in which four people were shown cooking tortoise meat in the forest. Since some of them were seen wearing shoes and shirts similar to that of forest staff, it was assumed that forest officials in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STF) were involved in the incident. Conservator of STF K. Rajkumar, denying the allegations, said that the individuals appearing in the video were not STF personnel. It was verified with STF personnel, and the shoes and uniforms did not pertain to STF. Inquiries were on with police teams in the forest areas, he said.