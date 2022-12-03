Salem round up

December 03, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST

One tonne of gutkha seized

Mecheri police, who were engaged in vehicle checkup at Sathapadi early Saturday morning, seized one tonne of gutkha that was smuggled from Bengaluru to Salem. The police identified the driver as P. Bhavan Dev (24), of Rajasthan. The police registered arrested the driver and seized the vehicle with the gutkha.

Man dies in accident:

A 27-year-old man was killed on the spot when the motorcycle in which he was riding hit a car on Salem-Coimbatore National Highway on Friday night. The deceased as identified as R. Dineshkumar (27) of Devannagoundanur near Sankagiri, who runs a powerloom unit. The Sankagiri police sent the body for postmortem and registered a case.

Engineering student ends life:

A second year mechanical engineering student of private college ended his life on Saturday afternoon. The deceased S. Samesh Ruban (18), a native of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, was found dead in his hostel room. The Suramangalam police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050)