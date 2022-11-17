Salem round up

November 17, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Jail inmates attack each other at Salem Central Prison

Two jail inmates, who were arrested in the Special Sub-Inspector Wilson murder case attacked each other in Salem Central Prison on Wednesday.

The two suspects Adbul Shameem and Thowfeek entered into verbal duel on Tuesday night and on Wednesday morning they attacked each other.

Following this, the prison staff shifted one accused to another room. Prison Superintendent Tamilselvan warned the two for their action and imposed a three-month ban on them for meeting their relatives.

Five detain under Goondas Act:

Salem City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda has invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against five people who were arrested in connection with kidnapping and robbery cases .

The five accused are P. Prabakaran (29), S. Manimaran (32), A. Yuvaraj (33), M. Gautham (30), and K. Naveen Kumar (33). They were arrested by Alagapuram police in November for abducting a local person Bhupathi at Gorimedu. The gang also robbed ₹2,500 in cash from Karuppasamy on November 3.

