Salem round up

The Hindu Bureau
November 09, 2022 17:48 IST

Inflow into Mettur dam increased to 13,000 cusecs

SALEM The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur that was 10,000 cusecs on Tuesday increased to 13,000 cusecs here on Wednesday. At 8 a.m., the water level stood at its full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet while the storage was also at its maximum capacity of 93.47 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft). The entire quantum of inflow was discharged into Cauvery River through the power house.

Man held for smuggling ganja in biscuit packet

SALEM A 22-year-old youth who concealed ganja between biscuits for his brother lodged at Salem Central Prison was arrested by police here on Wednesday. Karthick, 26, of Edanganasalai, was serving his five-year imprisonment in a theft case at the prison. His brother Sitheesh sought permission to see his brother and was waiting outside the premises. Prison officials checked the biscuit packet that Sitheesh was carrying. Instead of the cream layer between biscuits, they found 20 gram ganja. Officials handed him over to the Hasthampatti police. A case was registered and he was arrested.

Temporary stoppage of trains at Melmaruvathur

SALEM In view of Irumudi and Thaipoosam festival at Melmaruvathur, two train services between Chennai Egmore and Salem will stop for two minutes at Melmaruvathur railway station from December 22 to February 6, 2023. A release from Salem Railway Division said that Train No. 22153 Chennai Egmore – Salem Express will stop at 1.13 a.m. and depart at 1.15 a.m. while Train No. 22154 Salem – Chennai Egmore Express will stop at 1.48 a.m. and depart at 1.50 a.m., the release added.

